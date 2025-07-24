Like Link and Zelda, Nintendo insists Mario and Peach are just “good friends” and anything else is just Mushroom Kingdom gossip, so I guess 30 years of kissing means nothing to you

Nintendo has confirmed that Super Mario and Princess Peach are "good friends" and that any word to the contrary is simple Mushroom Kingdom gossip.

For years, scholars have pondered the eternal question: what is the deal with Mario and Princess Peach? While there have been hints of romance over the years with the likes of a copious amount of smooching over the years, Nintendo dubbing them "cutest couple" in Mario Party, all of the Cakes, and celebrating Valentine's Day with the duo on Twitter . However, other sources, such as the ending to Super Mario Odyssey, seem to imply that there's no romantic connection there.

Fans flocking to the Nintendo Today app to see if a new Nintendo Direct, or a whole new Splatoon, has been announced didn't get those, but they did get an answer to the age-old question. In the post (which is now gone from the app due to daily updates, but was originally posted by Twitter user @KirPinkFury ), it states, "Princess Peach and Mario are good friends and help each other out whenever they can."

So while the romance between the duo has been a hot topic on the Mushroom Kingdom tabloids, Mario and Peach are simply friends, according to Nintendo's latest report. Perhaps Mario has actually been involved with New Donk City's Mayor Pauline this whole time; who knows? At the very least, Nintendo hasn't deconfirmed Luigi and Daisy's partnership, so fans of that pairing can sleep soundly.

