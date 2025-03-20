Strategy RPG Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord heads to the seas for a Viking-inspired expansion

Engage in navel combat for the first time ever in the series

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is getting a new Viking-themed expansion that features navel combat for the first time ever in the series.

As revealed in a new trailer at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, the trailer starts with a few moody shots of Vikings onboard a ship. Then, we see some conflict as the Viking ships board land and soldiers come to blows. Eventually, the shots broaden to the world map, giving us a grander sense of the many civilizations out there, all connected by water and soon, assumedly, warfare.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord – War Sails is a new single-player expansion for the strategy RPG that brings naval warfare to Bannerlord for the first time. You'll take command of ships, engage in sea battles, and master the art of maritime conquest to seize your fortune. Doing that requires mastering everything from ship-to-ship combat and boarding mechanics to fleet management. Alongside leading warships into battle, you'll also need to upgrade, trade, and repair them as you seek to control key routes to dominate the seas.

As for who you'll be managing, one such option is the expansion's new Viking-inspired faction. You can also recruit new navel-savvy companions to help you master the seas, customize your character, and unlock new skills and perks.

You'll want to do it, too, as there's an expanded map with new islands, wiser rivers, and open seas to explore – or battle on, your choice.

Iain Harris
Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn't pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you'll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.

