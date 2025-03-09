Kingmakers is a strategy game about taking on medieval armies with a gun, but its devs thought the giant mech was too much

News
By
published

Bringing a giant mechanized titan to a sword fight isn't very demure

Kingmakers
(Image credit: Redemption Road Games)

Even if you don't immediately recognize the name Kingmakers, there's a good chance you've seen its absurdly flashy gameplay go viral on social media. It's the game where you can mow down thousands of medieval knights using an assault rifle and storm a castle in a fancy sports car, but despite all of its off-the-wall ideas, its director says giant mechs were just a step too far.

Speaking to Edge Magazine in its latest issue, out now, game director Paul Fisch reveals the team "did have a giant cyborg" at one point in development, "like a titan unit" that would "march around and move soldiers out of the way." But after playing around with the idea, "we discovered that was too much. It was immersion breaking. Ultimately, it broke the fantasy."

At its heart, Kingmakers is actually a strategy game. Sure, you can zoom in and give your medieval enemies a taste of the future first-hand, but you can just as easily zoom out and command the battlefield top-down. "It's like a hybrid strategy game," Fisch explains. "If you give a guy an assault rifle, when he starts fighting thousands of people, he's surrounded and shut down. You actually need to build a town and cultivate an army and have generals."

Interestingly, over time, your foes will begin to recognize and react to your unfamiliar tech: "The people in the past start counter-balancing. You're this force on the battlefield that they recognise, and they start fielding things to try to stop you."

Kingmakers is scheduled to enter early access on Steam sometime this year.

For now, check out some other upcoming indie games of 2025 and beyond that are worth keeping an eye on.

See more PC Gaming News
CATEGORIES
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Kingmakers
"We're obsessed": After quietly dropping the best trailer of 2024, bizarre-o strategy game shows off incredible destruction tech – "If you drive a car full speed into a medieval tavern, well..."
Key art for in Grit and Valor - 1949 showing pilots in front of their mechs
This roguelike strategy game puts you in charge of a dieselpunk alt-WW2 mech squad, and its Steam Next Fest demo is wonderfully bite-sized
Alsynes attacks an enemy with a laser halberd in Mecha Break&#039;s Mashmak mode
"For mechas, this will be a breakthrough": Mecha Break impresses across its chaotic 6v6 action and revamped Mashmak extraction mode
Screenshots of extraction shooter Arc Raiders
"With Arc Raiders, we wanted to lean into some of the contemporary conversations around robots and AI": Embark Studios talk creating an extraction shooter with bite
Conjure
With backing from Slay the Spire and Among Us devs, this Steam Next Fest roguelike inspired by an unlikely classic immediately stands out – even if I am a little confused
Big in 2025 montage for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 showing first-person sword combat, romance, a siege, and the cast of characters
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a bigger, better historical medieval RPG that could do for the Czech Republic what The Witcher has done for Poland
Latest in Strategy Games
Kingmakers
Kingmakers is a strategy game about taking on medieval armies with a gun, but its devs thought the giant mech was too much
Dwarf Fortress
Dwarf Fortress devs "apologize for destroying your food-based economies" after nerfing meal prices: "Didn't realize so many of you were living that way"
Screenshots of Civilization 7 for review
"Everybody's in competition with Civ": Lead Civilization 5 composer has been in the "volatile" gaming industry for over 20 years and thinks new IP is only getting harder to make
How to heal units in Civilization 7
How to heal units in Civ 7
Civilization 7 diplomacy
How Civ 7 diplomacy works using Influence
How to trade in Civilization 7
How to trade in Civ 7 and set up trade routes
Latest in News
Kingmakers
Kingmakers is a strategy game about taking on medieval armies with a gun, but its devs thought the giant mech was too much
The Witcher 3 lead says "not many games" were trying to match the RPG back in 2015, and that meant "there was a risk" to making it in the first place
The Blood of Dawnwalker
The Witcher 3 dev says his new vampire RPG Blood of Dawnwalker wants to challenge genre conventions, but only if "we're changing them to actually achieve some goal"
Daredevil recap: The Defenders
Marvel fans are discussing which of the Netflix series characters would have survived the Blip
A misty, forested mountainside in Prologue: Go Wayback!
PUBG creator's wilderness survival game actually draws inspiration from an unexpected place - a whole raft of zombie games like DayZ, Project Zomboid, and Left 4 Dead
The Blood of Dawnwalker: A screenshot of the vampire Brencis holding up a crown during the trailer for the upcoming game.
The Witcher 3 devs created a Jekyll & Hyde-style character for their new vampire RPG "because nobody yet has done that"
More about strategy
Dwarf Fortress

Dwarf Fortress devs "apologize for destroying your food-based economies" after nerfing meal prices: "Didn't realize so many of you were living that way"
Screenshots of Civilization 7 for review

"Everybody's in competition with Civ": Lead Civilization 5 composer has been in the "volatile" gaming industry for over 20 years and thinks new IP is only getting harder to make

The Witcher 3 lead says "not many games" were trying to match the RPG back in 2015, and that meant "there was a risk" to making it in the first place
See more latest
Most Popular
The Witcher 3 lead says "not many games" were trying to match the RPG back in 2015, and that meant "there was a risk" to making it in the first place
The Blood of Dawnwalker
The Witcher 3 dev says his new vampire RPG Blood of Dawnwalker wants to challenge genre conventions, but only if "we're changing them to actually achieve some goal"
Daredevil recap: The Defenders
Marvel fans are discussing which of the Netflix series characters would have survived the Blip
A misty, forested mountainside in Prologue: Go Wayback!
PUBG creator's wilderness survival game actually draws inspiration from an unexpected place - a whole raft of zombie games like DayZ, Project Zomboid, and Left 4 Dead
The Blood of Dawnwalker: A screenshot of the vampire Brencis holding up a crown during the trailer for the upcoming game.
The Witcher 3 devs created a Jekyll & Hyde-style character for their new vampire RPG "because nobody yet has done that"
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil fans are wondering if Born Again season 2 will set up a darker comic book arc for Matt Murdock
Theo James as Hal in Osgood Perkins&#039; The Monkey
It might only be March, but Stephen King adaptation The Monkey is now the highest grossing horror movie of 2025
Balatro screenshot showing an assortment of card packs
Balatro creator initially considered a Steam release in part to help "get a game developer job somewhere," and after 5 million sales I'd say he found one
Cyborg and Batman together
Justice League stars Ray Fisher and Ben Affleck are teaming up for new thriller Animals
InZOI screenshot
The Sims rival InZoi has 300 people hanging out in each of its in-game cities and they all "interact with each other in real-time"