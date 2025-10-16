Creative Assembly teases "new historical and fantasy" Total War games to be revealed this year, promises it will fix Total War: Warhammer 3 in the meantime: "We’re sorry that the game entered this state"

Creative Assembly is playing a difficult hand at the moment, trying to balance excitement for the future while acknowledging current issues. The studio has issued an apology for what’s going on in Total War: Warhammer 3, while trying to drum up buzz for new game reveals in the same breath.

Since launching in 2022, Total War: Warhammer 3 has endured a number of niggling problems. Pricing around DLC and add-ons led to community blowback last year, and now a number of irritating bugs have been chipping away at player goodwill.

Sitting on 'Mostly Negative' recent reviews on Steam, the strategy game's a tricky position. Creative Assembly is conceding it’ll take some time for remedies to take hold, unequivocally apologizing in the latest developer dispatch.

Total War: WARHAMMER III - Tides of Torment Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"We're sorry that the game entered this state. We recognized the issue, but we didn’t appropriately prioritize it and on initial assessment had planned to include the fix as part of Update 7.0,” the blog reads. "We have reclassified issues of this nature as a Showstopper, Severity A, which means any similar future problems are blockers to a full release and will always require us to respond with urgent Hotfix measures."

The current hotfix heavily focuses on AI in the campaign, and it's stated that'll remain a priority. Further clarifications will come in patch notes as and when rollout occurs, with no timeline given for how things will pan out in the weeks to come.

Meanwhile, the 25th Anniversary Showcase is coming, on December 4, and there'll be reveals aplenty. "Alongside the release of our next DLC, we’ll also unveil the future of Total War; new historical and fantasy titles, introduced by the people bringing these new games to life," the company teases.

I wouldn't bet on Total War: Warhammer 4 being among them, but hopefully they can put this all behind them in time. After all, reaching 25 years is quite an achievement.

