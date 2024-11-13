Blizzard digs StarCraft out of the attic just long enough to release a Hearthstone mini set with cards featuring the Zerg, Terran, and more

There's good news and bad news for StarCraft fans today, as Blizzard has, for the first time in what feels like forever, announced some brand new StarCraft content. Except it's not a new game, or even within the RTS genre, but rather a mini set for Hearthstone .

Revealed today during the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct, the 2025 roadmap for Hearthstone is set to kick off with the Heroes of StarCraft mini set (basically, supplemental cards), which'll add the Zerg, Terran, and Protoss to the strategy card game.

It's admittedly probably not what RTS fans had in mind for StarCraft, but it's still a fun collaboration, and hopefully bodes well for the franchise's future, too, even if we're now seven years on from its most recent release, the remaster of the first game, and somehow 14 years past StarCraft 2.

StarCraft aside, the Hearthstone team has also revealed 2025's major updates, with Into the Emerald Dream serving as the first major expansion of the year. After that, it's into The Shrouded City, before wrapping things up with an alternate-reality journey in The Heroes of Time.

Back in September, it was reported by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier that "StarCraft is not dead at Blizzard," as the studio apparently had another StarCraft shooter in the incubation station at the time. It was claimed that former Far Cry lead Dan Hay is at the helm for the game, but little else was said about it. Either way, if that's true, fans of the RTS could have more to look forward to than just this small Hearthstone crossover, as long as it doesn't follow the same path as StarCraft: Ghost and end up being canceled.

StarCraft 2 veteran would want a sequel go open world, or just "try something radically new."