StarCraft 2 veteran would want a sequel go open world, or just "try something radically new"

With whispers that StarCraft "is not dead" over at Blizzard Entertainment , there are more questions than ever about what could be next for the real-time strategy series, but one StarCraft 2 veteran hopes that whatever a sequel might bring would be something "radically new to advance the genre."

Recent StarCraft rumors came by way of Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who, while speaking to Podcast Unlocked , claimed that while he was writing his new Blizzard-focused book, a StarCraft shooter was in development. Blizzard hasn't confirmed if this is true or not, but speaking to GamesRadar+ in a recent interview, StarCraft 2 production director Tim Morten tells us he'd hope that the next game in the series could spice things up a bit.

"I would hope to see StarCraft 3 try something radically new to advance the genre, like being an open world or introducing game modes that are radically different for accessibility with a greater ability to game with friends," Morten says.

Morten isn't at Blizzard now, it should be noted – he's now the CEO of Frost Giant Studios, which recently released the RTS game Stormgate in early access. Even so, there's no doubt that many fans would want the same thing from a potential fresh sequel – just something that breaks new ground.

Anyway, if the rumors of a new StarCraft game being in development are true, whether it could actually see the light of day is another matter. Just look at StarCraft: Ghost – it was announced all the way back in 2002, but eventually canceled, tragically living up to its name. For the sake of RTS fans everywhere, hopefully there's something exciting to look forward to here.

