Steam's turn-based RPG sale slashes prices on some of my favorite games ever, and unfortunately for my wallet, great games I haven't played too

Dragon Quest 11, XCOM 2, and Marvel's Midnight Suns are among many heavily discounted games in Steam's turn-based RPG sale. Those are some of my favorite turn-based games ever, but there are also a ton of other great (and more recent) games on sale that I haven't played and which are currently threatening me and my poor wallet.

I've heard nothing but good things about retro-styled JRPGs Octopath Traveler 2 and Sea of Stars, and they're 40% and 30% off, respectively, for the limited-time sale. This year's strategy hit Tactical Breach Wizards is another I haven't gotten around to playing, although it has a more modest discount of 10% in the sale. Many of my colleagues have been smitten with the stupidly cute open-world RPG Cassette Beasts, and that's been discounted by 40%.

Y'know what, I'll just list my highlights from the Steam Turn-Based RPG Fest instead of rambling on any further:

These are obviously just a few selections from a much larger sale, but I spent a good while scrolling through the full list of discounted games and I reckon these are some of the best deals. I mean, c'mon, XCOM 2 for $3 is an absolute steal, and if by some divine fluke you still haven't given that one a try, now's your time to right that wrong.

Otherwise, have a looksie through our list of the best PC games to play right now.