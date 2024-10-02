Steam's turn-based RPG sale slashes prices on some of my favorite games ever, and unfortunately for my wallet, great games I haven't played too
Dragon Quest 11, XCOM 2, and Darkest Dungeon are among many heavily discounted turn-based games
Dragon Quest 11, XCOM 2, and Marvel's Midnight Suns are among many heavily discounted games in Steam's turn-based RPG sale. Those are some of my favorite turn-based games ever, but there are also a ton of other great (and more recent) games on sale that I haven't played and which are currently threatening me and my poor wallet.
I've heard nothing but good things about retro-styled JRPGs Octopath Traveler 2 and Sea of Stars, and they're 40% and 30% off, respectively, for the limited-time sale. This year's strategy hit Tactical Breach Wizards is another I haven't gotten around to playing, although it has a more modest discount of 10% in the sale. Many of my colleagues have been smitten with the stupidly cute open-world RPG Cassette Beasts, and that's been discounted by 40%.
Y'know what, I'll just list my highlights from the Steam Turn-Based RPG Fest instead of rambling on any further:
- Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition |
$39.99$19.99
- Tactical Breach Wizards |
$19.99$17.99
- Sea of Stars |
$34.99$24.49
- Skald: Against the Black Priory |
$14.99$11.24
- XCOM 2 |
$59.99$2.99
- Cassette Beasts |
$19.99$11.99
- Octopath Traveler 2 |
$59.99$35.99
- Darkest Dungeon |
$24.99$3.74
- Marvel's Midnight Suns |
$59.99$14.99
- Triangle Strategy |
$59.99$23.99
- Into the Breach | $14.99 $7.49
These are obviously just a few selections from a much larger sale, but I spent a good while scrolling through the full list of discounted games and I reckon these are some of the best deals. I mean, c'mon, XCOM 2 for $3 is an absolute steal, and if by some divine fluke you still haven't given that one a try, now's your time to right that wrong.
Otherwise, have a looksie through our list of the best PC games to play right now.
