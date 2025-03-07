Genre giants Metal Gear Solid and Splinter Cell might not be kicking like they used to, but underrated stealth gem Styx is coming back for another game

Cyanide Studios and publisher Nacon have announced that the wise-cracking, sometimes fourth wall-breaking Styx is sneaking back for a third stealth romp.

Styx: Blades of Greed is the name of the newest adventure, coming to PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5 later this year. Its reveal trailer is, sadly, only an animated teaser of our ugly green goblin hero doing what he does best: skulking through the dark, quietly ridding the world of humans, stealing goodies, and then making a quick escape over grimdark fantasy rooftops.

Styx: Blades of Greed 🗡 Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

We do get a tease of some new tricks up Styx's sleeve, however, including a couple magical spells and a Zelda-like glider that he uses run away from foes, potentially hinting at more vertical, open levels.

"Craft weapons and potions before executing your next scheme," the Steam description reads. "A wide range of abilities is at your disposal: Cloning and Invisibility return thanks to your Amber skills. Master Mind Control and Time Shift abilities granted by Quartz. Every situation is a stealth puzzle you can solve in multiple ways."

All that aside, it's just nice to see a stealth series that's not tied to a nostalgic two or three decade-old name continue in this day and age. Metal Gear Solid seems relegated to remakes and re-releases without Hideo Kojima at the helm. Ubisoft's Splinter Cell remake has been stuck in development purgatory for years. Dishonored is likely staying away from the limelight while Arcane Lyon works on Marvel's Blade. Hitman developers IO Interactive are also working on a licensed IP with its upcoming James Bond game. Oh, and Thief is... resting in peace, I guess. That means the genre has largely been left in the hands of indie games, action blockbusters that use stealth as an afterthought, and, now, Styx. All hail our shadowy green overlord.

