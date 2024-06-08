StarVaders is an enticing mecha roguelike tactical deck-building shooter tipped as one to watch by Balatro's creators

StarVaders is blending more genres than you count into one enthralling melting pot, and it's out next year targeting an April 2025 release.

A new trailer for StarVaders just dropped at The Future Game Shows' Summer Showcase, showcasing its card-based action, only you're playing said cards from the huge mecha and blasting swarms of alien invaders to smithereens before you're sent packing.

You're placed on a grid, and you need to stop the procedurally-generated alien swarms from reaching Earth and devouring humanity (no pressure). You need to tactically play cards to blast the foes away with your mecha, all the while painstakingly avoiding taking damage so you're sent right back to the beginning of the roguelike adventure.

Speaking of, StarVaders is really trying to respect your time, so an entire run over the three-biome adventure takes less than an hour, according to developer StarVaders Studios. The developer is also doing away with any boring cards with higher numbers, so every card in StarVaders is meant to be truly genuine and one-of-a-kind.

Chrono Tokens make every run in StarVaders different - you can spend the precious resource to restock the shop and upgrade your mech, or to rewind a move that goes horrifically wrong for you. This is a roguelike that's set up to be tactical and thoughtful, without being overly punishing and frustrating.

StarVaders is currently targeting a Steam launch next year in April 2025. While you're waiting for that, though, why not check out the growing StarVaders Discord channel to check in with the studio itself?

