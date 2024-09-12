Tony Hawk is working with Activision on a new project that "fans will truly appreciate"

Tony Hawk is working with Activision again on a new project, though he's staying tight-lipped on the details.

Appearing on Mythical Kitchen's 'Last Meal' series (timestamped here), Hawk teased the unannounced new project for the first time.

"I wish I could tell you more, but I can tell you that I've been talking to Activision again, which is insanely exciting," Hawk said. "We're working on something. This is the first time I've said that publicly."

Pressed for more detail, Hawk declined but assured, "It will be something the fans will truly appreciate."

It's tough to say with any certainty what Hawk and Activision are up to, but it's worth noting that back in 2022 the former revealed that a remake of Tony Hawk 3 and 4 was originally in the works but was ultimately scrapped when series developer Vicarious Visions was folded into Blizzard. Although nothing's changed on that front, it's possible that project has been picked back up again, but that's purely speculation.

Released in 2020, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is a collection of remakes of the classic first two games in the long-running skating series. Vicarious Visions was generally applauded for their work modernizing the decades-old sports games, and our own 4/5-star review called the game "a nostalgic love letter to some of the best skateboarding games ever made and an exhilarating reminder that Tony could still have plenty more to offer than just trips back to the past."

