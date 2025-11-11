Skate devs address problems from softlocks to cosmetics after rocky launch, offer up in-game goodies: "Things have not gone as smoothly for some of you as we would have liked"

Coming no less than 15 years after the last game in the series, Skate has proven divisive since launch, thanks to being always online, having microtransactions, and a myriad of bugs and issues. Developer Full Circle is aware of the problems and is working to fix them, offering some free in-game goodies as compensation for now.

"Things have not gone as smoothly for some of you as we would have liked," a dev update states in the opening paragraph. Maybe an understatement, to be frank.

"We're tweaking and fixing the game - some of it on the fly, and some of it as part of longer-term improvements," the post continues. "But, things will continue to change and improve. We all want Skate to be great, and working with you, our community, to fine-tune the player experience during Early Access is the way we get there."

The freebies are listed right off the top, because why wouldn't you start there? Everyone who logs into the game right now can receive the benefit of 2000 Tix and 500 SVBs. The catch is that the reward is only live between now and when season 2 kicks off in December, and you need to spend it in that time period as well.

skate. | Early-Access Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

After that, the issues within progression are addressed. Players are plateauing early, getting softlocked at a certain level. "Batch fixes" are coming, that’ll fix groups of people at once, dislodging them, with deeper changes to follow that prevent this from occurring again.

For season 2, the in-game market is getting tweaked to offer improved value and a wider range for players. Premium bits of kit will be made "feel even more unique" and valuable, while the skate.Pass progression will be pushed up to 90 tiers. More economical fine-tuning is happening as well, and players can see it in effect come the 7-Ply Maple Harvest event this November.

"We're truly grateful for your patience as we improve, grow, and evolve Skate during Early Access," the blog finishes. "We wouldn't be here without you."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I kickflipped so hard I destroyed a moon in the demonic Skate Story, which is already my favorite skater of 2025