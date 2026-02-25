Skate dev announces layoffs days after breaking paywall promise and announcing more aggressive monetization, but "our work on skate. continues"

The Skate team at EA has been hit with layoffs just days after announcing a more aggressive form of monetization coming to the game with season 3 on March 10.

You can read all about Skate's new microtransactions here, but essentially EA has broken a promise not to lock map areas behind paywalls by locking a map area behind a paywall, and in another PR self-own, it's also come up with a new type of microtransaction that'll let you rent access to the new area for a limited time using earnable in-game currency.

"As skate. continues to evolve, we're transforming as a studio," reads an announcement on EA's official website. "We're reshaping Full Circle to better support skate.'s long-term future and focus the team on the things that matter most to you – and making those things great.

