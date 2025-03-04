We all yearn for construction jobs as simulator RoadCraft takes a podium spot in Steam Next Fest's most-played demos just behind PvP mech game Mecha Break

Frenetic action fighter Mecha Break claims the top spot as Steam Next Fest 's most-downloaded demo , but simulator RoadCraft where you fix up areas ruined by natural disasters with awesome construction equipment.

I don't know why, but when I was a kid I owned many toys of heavy-duty construction vehicles. Diggers, tractors, bulldozers, you name it. I even had a JCB VHS that was all about working on building sites. Clearly, it's not just a kid thing, as RoadCraft is at number three on Steam Next Fest's most-played demos.

RoadCraft is developed by Saber Interactive, the team behind trucking simulator SnowRunner, so you know the pedigree is there. In the demo, you can play three different missions that involve clearing, supplying, and rebuilding areas affected by floods, earthquakes, sandstorms, and more. The full game will have eight maps and many more missions for you to play.

One of the game's trailer's waxes poetic about rebuilding shattered industry and restoring hope to these affected areas, from sandy deserts to craggy mountains to dense forests. What industries were here before, I don't know, but you'll have a hand in building new ones.

First, you have to scout the areas and then you'll clear away all of the debris. There's both a manual and automatic mode if you're feeling lazy. Then you'll collect and recycle damaged materials and use cranes to replace broken and missing parts of the industrial buildings.

There are over 40 vehicles you can use, including different types of cranes. The game also boasts cutting-edge terrain physics so that surfaces covered in sand and water will react to you driving over them in real-time.

There's a lot more to RoadCraft, from managing convoys to rebuilding roads to ensure goods can be easily transported between your different facilities. If you want to give RoadCraft a go, you can still download the demo on Steam, right here .

