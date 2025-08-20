Try to escape from under the watchful gaze of a colossal policeman in Militsioner

The premise of Militsioner can be summed up by the lyrics of Rockwell's classic '80s hit, "I always feel like somebody's watchin' me, and I have no privacy" – in this case the 'somebody' is a giant policeman standing taller than a skyscraper, who oversees everything in the Russian town setting. As revealed during the FGS Live From gamescom showcase, a demo is now available so you can try your hand at evading this lofty lawman.

Militsioner translates as "policeman" from Russian and this imposing officer will be your main focus in the game, where your aim is to escape from the town you are currently confined to. How you go about doing this is completely up to you, and you're free to explore to investigate new opportunities.

The whole town has been simulated, with everything from vehicles and people to the giant policeman himself running on their own life schedules. This means you can experiment with different approaches to see what reactions happen, and identify emergent possibilities that could come from them.

Each character has a mood, which you can see highlighted when looking at them and will influence how they respond when you use the dialogue system to interact. This includes the policeman himself, so if you make him happy he's more likely to leave you alone, and you can even try flirting with him – but anger him and he'll soon come after you.

The time of day also has effects, from visibility to sleep patterns, so if you wait until nightfall the overseer will doze off. This will allow you to sneak around undetected, but be careful as any loud noises could wake him up – unless, of course, you want him to be overtired the next day...

Militsioner doesn't have a release date yet, but you can wishlist it now on Steam to receive the latest announcements and download the demo to explore this dystopian world for yourself.

