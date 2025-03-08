True to the anime, Stardew Valley's hottest mod adds two romanceable Demon Slayer dudes who are both "rude and standoffish" at first
Genya and Sanemi seem to have retired to a peaceful life
Stardew Valley is famous for letting us all escape from our corporate nightmares and enter a world where you know where your produce is grown, a life where you can spend the whole day fishing, and an existent with a lo-fi beat bumping to the sound of your footsteps. Modders are now taking that post-modern fantasy a step further by letting us do the seemingly impossible: romance two of Demon Slayer's most notoriously hard-shelled characters.
One of Stardew Valley's hottest mods right now adds Demon Slayer's Sanemi and Genya to the game as romanceable NPCs, alongside the entire Shinazugawa estate located above the bookseller's area. Modder Hanaguzawa went the extra mile to give both brothers their own heart events that unlock as you pester and spam them with gifts, too. And like any other romance in the game, you can eventually marry, make babies, and then drag them along to festivals.
What I love most about the brilliant Shinazugawa Estate mod is how on brand it is for the now-wildly-popular anime series. "They will both be rude and standoffish with you at first," could just as well apply to their anime counterparts, but they'll soon warm up to you if that's what you want because (spoilers!) they're both huge softies inside.
Understandably, the mod is also incompatible with a few others. Most mods that affect the vanilla map won't work with this one since there might be some overlap. The popular polyamory mod also won't work since I imagine the prospect of entering a poly relationship with two siblings might be, err, complicated? Illegal? Either way, "a huge portion of their marriage dialogue" wouldn't make sense, which is probably the main reason for the incompatibility.
While you're here, why not check out the best Stardew Valley mods? Or catch up on everything you need to know about the upcoming Demon Slayer movie trilogy.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
