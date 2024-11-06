This indie creature collector looks like a cozy Pokemon meets Stardew Valley experience, all at the bottom of your desktop

Whether you're a longtime Pokemon lover or a hardened Stardew Valley stan, you may want to keep your eye on Whimside, a stunning creature collector conveniently set at the bottom of your desktop.

Coming as indie developer Toadzillart's debut title, Whimside looks as fun as it is adorable - and it's very, very cute. The vibrant pixel art coupled with the game's enchanting creatures makes for a uniquely wholesome aesthetic, giving off a storybook-meets-Stardew-Valley sort of vibe. It all unfolds on your desktop, too, much like idle gem Rusty's Retirement does, so its visuals make for a nice addition to anything you're doing.

Whimside - Trailer Whishlist - YouTube Watch On

Whether you're browsing the web, studying, or working, you can play Whimside at the same time. There's no rush, and I think that's my favorite part of the upcoming creature collector - you can simply leave it running all day while you take care of real-life business and come back to it without any pressure. There's also plenty of incentive to do so, with decorations to place and rare critters akin to shiny Pokemon waiting to be collected.

With various biomes and worlds to explore, Whimlings to capture, and decorations to unlock via achievement hunting, I think I'll be set for more than a good few hours come Whimside's big release once it officially drops. While there's no launch date set in stone just yet, if you're as interested as I am you can keep up with Toadzillart's wholesome game on Steam and wishlist it to see future updates - I know I'll be doing so.

