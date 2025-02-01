This cozy farming sim is just a sleepy frog that idly grinds on your desktop all day - and it's the best $4 I've spent in ages

Cozy farming sims are all the rage right now. They're everywhere. But maybe the chillest farming sim of all is one that doesn't ask you to farm. Or socialize. Or do much of anything, actually. Enter Ropuka's Idle Island, the best $4/£3 I've spent in ages.

Ropuka's Idle Island is exactly what the name suggests. Ropuka is a sleepy frog person who lives on an island of grass. His home rests idly anywhere on your desktop while you chill, play other games, get sucked into internet rabbit holes, watch anime, pay taxes, or do work. He's even waving his green hand up at me while I write these very words.

Ropuka's Idle Island Steam Trailer

It's not entirely automated, though. Ropuka takes constant naps to recharge his stamina, at which point he'll get up to cut grass that serves as the game's currency. You can use it to upgrade his stamina bar, improve how efficient his naps are, and raise the quality of the grass, just to name a few examples. Or you can trade greens for gold that can then be exchanged for loot boxes that dish out random cosmetics, like a floral crown for dear Ropuka, different trees for his island, and other lovely stuff. When you stop to think about it too hard, all you're doing is decorating his tiny little prison. 10-second naps followed by 10 seconds of farming - what kind of life is that? But, just, don't think about it too hard, okay? It's cuter that way.

I've never really been sucked in to the various idle games that populate PC storefronts nowadays, but I'm properly in love with Ropuka's Idle Island. As someone whose attention span is in the gutter - I struggle to get more than an hour of work done without being distracted by something on the wall - the game is sort of a life saver. Mentally, I tell myself that all I need to do is X amount of work or admin before I can afford the next upgrade for my little frog friend, which helps me stay on track. His lo-fi beats don't hurt either.

You can entrap the little guy on Steam right now. Surprise, surprise: 98% of reviews are also positive.

