This co-op indie farming game lets you pursue entire career paths on a colorful island full of magical creatures, like this balloon worm

It's great news for any farming game enthusiasts ready to devote their lives to another virtual paradise, as the debut game from indie studio Feel Free Games, Luma Island, has now been given a release window, and is planned to release on PC this fall.

Luma Island was first revealed a few months ago, and will allow players to build their perfect farm either solo or alongside up to four friends, as well as explore dangerous dungeons to complete quests for locals and find treasure. Visually, it's somewhat reminiscent of Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life, with simplistic 3D character models and colorful crops galore.

There's not just farming and dungeon-crawling to be getting on with on the island, though, as there are seven different professions to pick from, all with individual progression paths. Whether you want to be a humble farmer, or even a jeweler, blacksmith, or brewer, you'll be able to hone your craft until you eventually become a master of it. While the exact details of these haven't been detailed yet, it sounds like a great way of keeping your activities varied when playing alongside other people.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the whole thing though is the titular Lumas. These are magical creatures that appear to follow players around like loyal pets, and the trailer has given us a glimpse of some of the friends waiting for us. Some of them are exactly what you'd expect from the term "magical creatures," such as the unicorn, and purple dragon that looks a lot like Spyro. Others, however, use the term a bit more loosely, with my personal favorite being a worm dangling from a balloon, which you can spot doing its best at one minute, 10 seconds mark in the latest trailer.

While it still doesn't have an exact release date, Luma Island will launch on Steam at some point in fall 2024, and can be wishlisted now.

