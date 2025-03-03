InZOI director hopes the Sims rival will be "successful and beloved," continues moonlighting as a philosopher: "Life is a tragedy when seen up close, but a comedy when viewed from a distance"

The hyperreal life sim InZOI is poised to be a worthy Sims competitor once it releases in early access later this month, offering players both a tidy open world and, according to director Hyungjun "Kjun" Kim, life-changing philosophy.

"As the saying goes, 'Life is a tragedy when seen up close, but a comedy when viewed from a distance,'" Kjun says somberly about InZOI in PC Gamer magazine's new issue 407, Jokerfying simulation games forevermore.

Kjun has an amusing tendency to speak about InZOI like this, as if he's an ancient astrologer who's just seen the future in a barrel of wine; "It is said that among primates," Kjun said after InZOI was delayed in 2024 , "raising a human child to adulthood takes the longest time because humans must be prepared to endure and adapt to their ever-changing surroundings. The extra love and care that is required to properly nurture a child is how I see our journey with InZOI – a game that we will be nurturing together from its Early Access birth."

An early congratulations to us all on our new parenthood – InZOI's early access period begins March 28. More seriously, though, if you take the time to embrace his high-flown metaphors, it's clear that Kjun understands that intimacy is what attracts players to games like InZOI or The Sims. These simulation games grant you nearly full control of their worlds, as long as you take the time to learn all the quirks of gameplay – playing God requires patience.

And a good attitude, Kjun says.

"Beyond simply creating a successful and beloved game," Kjun tells PC Gamer, "we hope that InZOI will bring comfort to many players' lives."

"We believe that observing life from a broader perspective can help us enjoy it more," he continues,adding: "We hope players will experience diverse lives, explore various scenarios, and enjoy life as if it were a playground."

