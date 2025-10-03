After 13 years, $320 worth of DLC, and also Brexit, Euro Truck Simulator 2 teases long-awaited UK update the only way that seems right: teaching you how to make a "proper cup of tea"

Euro Truck Simulator 2 launched way back in 2012, and developer SCS Software has grown ever more adept at creating detailed recreations of real-world locations over the years. That's left some of the areas that shipped with the original version of the game looking a bit shabby by comparison, and now it seems the devs are finally ready to deliver an update fans have wanted for some time: a proper rework of the UK.

Earlier today, SCS Software released a "how to" video on making a "proper cup of tea," including such delightful instructions as this: "With the patience of a true connoisseur, allow the tea to steep for three to five minutes. When your tea is ready, you may remove the bag with due care. Some, in an act of mild controversy, choose to press the tea bag against the side of the cup to extract every last drop and prevent drippage."

It's a delightful little thing, but the implications for the game are clear, as this is almost certainly a teaser for the long-awaited UK rework. The devs haven't officially confirmed that such an update is on the way, but they have a history of similarly offbeat teasers, and pretty much the entire community is convinced that this is what it means.

How To: Proper Cup of Tea - YouTube Watch On

The UK was – and still is – part of the base Euro Truck Simulator 2 package, and the detail of the locations SCS Software was building back in 2012 is several steps short of the studio's standard today. The devs have previously done similar reworks for locations like, say, California in American Truck Simulator, but the UK update is perhaps the most overdue.

The timing is perhaps a bit ironic given the UK's relationship with the rest of Europe after Brexit, but hey, part of the joy of truck sim is getting to enjoy the beauty of the world without the reminders of the politics its borders represent.

If past precedent holds, this will be a free update, so there's little need to worry that this will add even more to the roughly $320 worth of DLC Euro Truck Simulator 2 has gotten over the years.

Just remember, "should your tea go cold, under no circumstances must it suffer the indignity of a microwave. Such a barbaric act is simply unacceptable."

