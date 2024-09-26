Silent Hill 2 Remake is only coming to PC on launch day because Bloober Team "encouraged" Konami to release on Steam

Bloober Team supposedly convinced Konami that releasing their joint Silent Hill 2 remake on PC was a good idea.

Speaking to Bankier, Bloober Team's vice president and chief financial officer Karolina Nowak acknowledges that PS5 will probably be the remake's largest sales base since the original 2001 classic was released exclusively on the PS2. However, the Layers of Fear studio is well acquainted with developing for PCs and has slightly nudged its publishing partner in that direction.

"We encouraged our partner Konami to take a closer look at about PC," Nowak says

(based on machine learning translations). "We were fans of the idea of a PC release. The Steam version has attracted a lot of interest and we are confident that in addition to the PlayStation launch (for which the game was originally announced), the Steam version will also be a success."

If you're looking for a similar case study, Capcom found huge success launching its fellow old-head horror series Resident Evil on every platform, all at once, in recent years. So, it's no surprise to see other Japanese publishers like Square Enix and now Konami follow suit with a multiplatform approach - although, the Silent Hill 2 remake is skipping Xbox consoles until at least next year because Sony seemingly paid to block that from happening.

Silent Hill 2's remake comes out on October 8, and it might kick start an entire revival for the series, just as the Resident Evil 2 remake did upon its arrival. Nowan explained that both Konami and Bloober are chuffed about their collaboration, and all signs point to the companies working together again. "It can be expected that this is not the end of the adventure with Konami," the CFO said.

Silent Hill 2 remakers didn’t start with the OG Silent Hill because “the franchise is connected to Konami’s plans.”