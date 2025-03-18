Silent Hill 2 remake dev says he was "afraid there might be no good way" to rebuild the classic game without "archaic solutions and mechanics"

"We quickly realized that we are dealing with the memory of the game"

Angela holds a knife in Silent Hill 2 remake
(Image credit: Bloober Team)

We know the story by now; Silent Hill 2 is probably the best horror game ever made (or at the very least the best Silent Hill game). Upon the announcement that the remake would be developed by Bloober Team, fans were understandably up in arms based on some of the studio's previous works. But here we are over two years later, and things turned out pretty well all things considered and helped Bloober Team redeem itself in many people's eyes (so much so that one of the remake's co-directors straight up said that the studio is done making "shitty games").

Clearly the devs knew that you couldn't risk messing up one of the most iconic horror titles of all time, but the game's creative director, Mateusz Lenart, revealed at the Silent Hill 2: Remaking a Horror Icon — An Artistic Journey into Fear panel at the Game Developer's Conference (GDC) 2025 that he initially thought there "might be no good way to create the remake for that game." Despite initial fears, the team started work and "quickly realized that we are dealing with the memory of the game, and if we want to succeed, we need to bring this memory back to the players, but not by copying what was there, but by reimagining those things for the modern era." This approach is similar to Capcom ditching the tank controls and fixed camera angles of Resident Evil 2 when creating the remake.

Lenart continued, "From the beginning, we knew that the story of this game is the most important aspect of it, and we didn't want to change it too much. At the same time, it was clear that it would be hard to present this story in the modern era without changes in mechanics or combat." While there were some changes to the story (most notably new endings), Bloober definitely was more liberal with changing the game design. While it does follow the general formula of the original, Silent Hill 2 Remake had some big changes – with Eddie now residing in a new cinema area eating pink sludge instead of a bowling alley eating pizza at a time like this.

"One of our first decisions was to change the camera to a regular over-the-shoulder third-person perspective." While this may seem the obvious decision given it worked so well for Capcom, Bloober did acknowledge it has a downside: "we knew that with that change, we would lose a certain style from the original game." But in bringing the game to the modern era, you can't really leave it unchanged, with Lenart saying, "at the same time we didn't want to bring back the feeling of the nostalgia just by using archaic solutions and mechanics" (although I'd argue block-pushing puzzles are a touch archaic themselves).

Working on a remake – especially of something that's so beloved – is undoubtedly daunting, given that any change often has a section of people very unhappy about it (just look at the reaction some fans had to Angela's innocuous redesign). But from Bloober's perspective, making those decisions is where things came into place, with Lenart saying, "Step by step we started to see the potential and places for improvement. And because of that, fear slowly turned into excitement." And I'd say it turned out pretty well (even if I'm still partial to the 2001 original).

The developers of Palworld were also speaking at GDC this week, with their community manager revealing that the game's massive week one numbers made them "feel sick."

