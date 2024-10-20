Silent Hill 2 remakers Bloober Team say they're done making "shitty" games after turning over a new leaf with the horror classic

Bloober Team had somewhat of a mixed reputation as a studio after putting out horror games that ranged from interesting but flawed experiences, to ones that were straight-up memed to death for their odd quirks. But it's a reputation the developer seems to have shed with its excellent, recently-released Silent Hill 2 remake, and the studio hopes to keep up its winning streak.

In an interview with Gamespot, the horror remake's co-directors acknowledged some of the sentiment behind their gameogrophy and how they're looking to build on what worked in Silent Hill 2 remake. "We want to find our niche, and we think we found our niche, so now we just - let's evolve with it," co-director Jacek Zieba said.

"And how that happens is more complex, but it also happens organically in a way, like with Layers of Fear [2016], people in the studio were like, 'Okay, we made some shitty games before, but we [can] evolve," he continued.

Co-director Wojciech Piejko added that Bloober Team is a studio that's attracted a "team that loves horror," and even though they could, theoretically, move into other genres, "we don't want to."

Bloober Team's previous work - from Layers of Fear, The Medium, and even its Blair Witch adaptation - all showed promise, but were often held back by wonky gameplay or plainly nonsensical stories. Silent Hill 2 remake, on the other hand, is easily the company's best received, best reviewed game of all time with an atmosphere dripping in dread and combat that stands tall alongside some of the genre's best.

It's a combo that Bloober Team is hoping to keep up in its next game, the newly-unveiled Cronos: The New Dawn, which looks like a fun take on a sci-fi nightmare that's coming to PC, Xbox, and PS5 next year.

For now, check out some of the best horror games around.