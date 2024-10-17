Riding high on the Silent Hill 2 remake, Bloober Team reveals an original survival horror IP that looks like a fun sci-fi nightmare

Bloober Team is chasing its successful Silent Hill 2 remake launch with an announcement of a new IP and third-person survival horror game — Cronos: The New Dawn.

"Our commitment to redefining the horror genre continues with this survival horror title, which represents a natural progression of our creative vision and our studio’s strategy," CEO Piotr Babieno says in a press release.

The nasty time travel adventure is the first original survival horror game from Bloober, whose breakout titles Layers of Fear and The Medium largely operate in the land of slow, sometimes lumbering, psychological creepiness.

But a new cinematic trailer suggests that Cronos: The New Dawn will be more aggressively nauseating than that, with skinny H.R. Giger beasts and a desolate zero-gravity environment.

Cronos: The New Dawn - Official Cinematic Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Cronos: The New Dawn is a twisted time travel story set in an unforgiving post-apocalyptic future in 1980s Poland," the press release continues. "Players will take on the role of a Traveler, an agent of the enigmatic Collective with a mission to extract selected people who didn’t survive the apocalypse from the past."

"To complete the Collective’s mission, players will need to survive a deadly wasteland created by a cataclysmic event known as the Change, filled with monstrous abominations that will challenge players’ combat abilities," the press release says.

As a huge fan of the first few Alien movies and, in theory, atrocious wastelands, I can't wait to let Bloober's Polish evils try to kill me when Cronos: The New Dawn releases on Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors