After 2 years of deathly quiet, Silent Hill f has seemingly resurfaced as it gets a rating in South Korea along with Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

More than two years on from its reveal, Silent Hill f has finally resurfaced after being rated in South Korea along with Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 , which could suggest it's further along than we might have expected.

You'd be forgiven if you'd forgotten all about Silent Hill f. The mysterious game – which is being written by the creator of the Higurashi When They Cry visual novel series, Ryukishi07 – is set in 1960s Japan, but after its reveal in October 2022 , news has been (fittingly) silent. With no rough release window or even any known release platforms, Silent Hill f has remained an enigma, but its new rating seems to prove it's still alive and kicking.

As spotted by Gematsu , Silent Hill f was rated by South Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee last month. A list published by the content rating board showing December's ratings reveals that the rating was applied for on December 4, before being issued on December 12. As for the rating itself, Google and DeepL translations suggest that the game isn't suitable for children, which, uh, is to be expected given the series' history.

While the rating doesn't give much away, the fact that it's being rated at all could suggest that it's not a massive way away from being released, but that remains to be seen. Silent Hill f isn't the only interesting name in the ratings list, of course, with Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 applied for a bit later in the month, and its rating (which appears to be the same as Silent Hill f's) issued on December 26.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is in a slightly different boat to Silent Hill f, simply since more information about it was already available, including the fact that it's set to be released in the first half of this year. It was actually supposed to launch sooner, but has been hit with multiple delays – the latest pushed it back from its planned fall 2024 release window. Needless to say, the action RPG getting a rating is more of an expectation at this point than a complete surprise, but it's still a promising sign for the game – hopefully we'll find out soon when exactly we can get our hands on it.

For more games like Silent Hill, be sure to check out our roundup of the best horror games you can play right now.