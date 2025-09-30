Toby Fox says the "smart" way to make games is reusing what you can, but the way he makes Deltarune is "stupid": "Everything in the game is simply a container for a never-before-seen gimmick"
"The method that I have chosen is not very efficient for development"
If Toby Fox thinks his way of making games is pretty inefficient, that probably shouldn't be a big surprise given how many years it's taken to get a little over half of Deltarune into players' hands. Fox jokes that his way of making games is "stupid," but he equally knows that it's also what's given them a unique charm to attract massive fanbases going back to Undertale.
Approached for an interview by Game Informer (paid article link), Fox was apparently hesitant in part because of that self-described "stupid" way of making games. Once he actually agreed to the interview, though, he quickly softened that stance. "I don’t actually think [the way I make games is] stupid, at least in a totally bad way. Clearly many people are pleased with the result," Fox says.
Undertale and Deltarune are built out of unique enemy encounters that each have their own unique mechanics, but "in other RPGs, there may be enemies across the games which primarily only use physical attacks," Fox explains. "The appearance and animations may be different, but aspects like weaknesses, HP, and other statistics can just be altered near instantly in a database."
But that ain't how Fox's games work. "In Deltarune, we can’t rely on just tweaking numbers. Everything in the game is simply a container for a never-before-seen gimmick," he continues.
"Every enemy has new bullet patterns, new [actions], every area has new puzzles, etc. I don’t necessarily think this is a good or bad thing, after all Final Fantasies are some of my favorite RPGs... but the method that I have chosen is not very efficient for development."
With Deltarune Chapter 1 landing in 2018, Chapter 2 in 2021, and Chapters 3+4 in 2025, I think it's clear that Fox is right about the efficiency of this development model. But the devotion to the details is part of what has made these games so beloved, and Fox says "it's up to the players who waited to decide whether it was worth it." I think it's clear what side they've landed on.
Toby Fox doesn't think Deltarune Chapter 5 "will be released in the first half of 2026" but there's some good news: "we don't have any external factors surrounding the release date this time. We'll release it when it's done."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.