The Outer Worlds 2 launch derailed by Microsoft Azure outage on Xbox, Game Pass, and PC: "All titles may be temporarily unavailable to purchase or install"

The Outer Worlds 2 is officially here, but its long-awaited launch is being somewhat hampered by today's Microsoft Azure outage, potentially impacting its availability on Xbox, Game Pass, and PC, according to developer Obsidian.

"Due to an ongoing Azure service outage, The Outer Worlds 2 may be temporarily unavailable to purchase or install on Xbox Series X|S, the Xbox app on PC, and with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass," reads a tweet from Obsidian.

"We're working with Microsoft to resolve the issue and will update players when we have more information."

Online modes in Obsidian's Grounded and Grounded 2 survival games were also affected, it seems.

Due to an ongoing Azure service outage, all titles may be temporarily unavailable to purchase or install on Xbox Series X|S, the Xbox app on PC, and with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass. — @obsidian.net (@obsidian.net.bsky.social) 2025-10-29T19:31:26.947Z

Microsoft confirmed today that it's been hit with a massive outage that seems to be impacting services like Azure, Microsoft 365, and most relevant to this story, Xbox. You can check the status of the outage here, with the most recent update telling users Microsoft had successfully deployed its "last known good" configuration, and that "customers may have begun to see initial signs of recovery."

Meanwhile, if you are experiencing issues buying or accessing The Outer Worlds 2 on the Xbox PC app, Obsidian's new RPG seems to be perfectly available over on Steam. I know that isn't hugely helpful if you've already purchased the game on Xbox, but it's an option if you haven't actually bought it yet.

Our Outer Worlds 2 review awards the game a commendable 4.5/5 stars and calls it "a masterful space age RPG that's willing to play game master to my silliest decisions." That's very exciting if you're about to play the game, and probably extremely frustrating if you're unable to access it due to the Microsoft outage.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This Azure outage comes just over a week after an Amazon Web Services outage sent games and sites tumbling.

The Outer Worlds 2 won't let you respec your character, even if you break your build, because the RPG's director "wouldn't let you respec your story" either