The Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs are selling special collector's editions signed by Henry and Hans for charity, and the top bid is already over $3,500

There aren't a whole lot of justifiable reasons to spend hundreds on a special collector's edition of a video game, but one very special copy of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 just might be the exception.

Warhorse Studios took to Twitter to reveal an eBay auction for a signed copy of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, with all proceeds going toward Cesta Domů, a Prague-based charity that provides end-of-life care for people who can't afford healthcare. So, you know, a pretty good cause.

A noble cause and a collector's prize - bid for a signed #KCD2 Collector's Edition (PS5, Xbox, PC), with all proceeds going to Cesta Domů in Prague, a charity providing end-of-life care for those in need. ➡️Links below. pic.twitter.com/XrsWi5lPBBFebruary 25, 2025

The standard retail, boxed version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will run you around $200, and that includes a copy of the game on your preferred platform; a statue of Henry and his horse, Pebbles; the expansion pass; a bonus quest; a cosmetic bundle; plus, some physical goodies like a real-life "letter of hope"; a cloth map; some pins; and, finally, collectible cards. The Collector's Edition Warhorse is auctioning off here includes all of that, but it's been unboxed, signed by "key members of Warhorse Studios and lead actors, Tom McKay (Henry) and Luke Dale (Hans)," and boxed again.

More importantly, 100% of what you spend on Warhorse's special Collector's Edition will go to charity. Right now, the top bid for the PS5 version is $940, while the Xbox copy is sitting at $690. Apparently, PC gamers are quite a bit more generous with their wallets, as the top bid for the PC version is $3550.

