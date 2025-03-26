Reclaiming their crown, pacifist Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 player beats the whole RPG as "Merciful Henry": 1,741 strikes blocked, 472 knockouts, and zero kills

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has a lot of killing; it turns out that Bohemia, in the midst of a civil war in the 1400s, is a pretty violent place. The original Kingdom Come: Deliverance did offer players a reason to chill out on the killing with the 'Merciful' achievement, which rewarded you for completing the main quest without a kill. However, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has no such achievement, making for an inherently more violent game. But that hasn't stopped people from practicing pacifism.

Almost two months after launch, a player known as hamfinity has come forward announcing to the r/kingdomcome subreddit that they have completed the game with no kills in order to continue the adventure of the Merciful playthrough. The post says, "becoming medieval Batman was one of my most fun gaming experiences from playing the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance." The user added, "In the early weeks of release, the combat was changing from patch to patch, so I decided to avoid the intended weapons and go fully Batman."

Since Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 doesn't have a version of the merciful achievement, the developers at Warhorse Studios seemingly weren't too bothered about the pacifists. As hamfinity said, "There were a few quests where the developers really wanted killings, so I had to bend the rules a bit." Workarounds included having to let companions get the killing blow, use fall damage by chucking unconscious bodies off of places and letting the laws of physics do their work, and "crawl out of the mine and let Mutt gnaw their balls off."

Even if this challenge run is not the intended way to play the game, Hamfinity thinks it is surprisingly fitting. "I felt that playing this way really tied well into the theme of Henry trying to be good while his circumstances are forcing him to be evil."

Players recently discovered the game-changing fact that Henry can avoid being knocked off his horse by trees by simply looking down.