On The Radar: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 coverage hub

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a huge and ambitious sequel that, in our review, really delivered. Just about every smart idea the original had has been re-examined here, resulting in smarter execution that really helps to feel like our favorite good boy Henry is really on a quest of your own making.

Our final verdict on is out now, as you can see below. But it's not the end of the dirt road for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, or for Warhorse Studios. We talk with the developer about how it all come together, and reflect on the long-anticipated launch together. We also examine and analyze our own experience with the game across hundreds of combined hours from our team. Join us as we set out!

On the Radar: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Feature Contents

01 | Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review

Start here Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review: "Even if some friction can lead to frustration, its realization of medieval life remains utterly absorbing": We dive into this impressive sequel that takes the first RPG's commitment to historical immersion and runs with it to create both one of the most ambitious games of this generation, and one of the most successful at meeting it. An open world that feel tangible, a rewarding skill system, and well-written quests that spiral out naturally. It's not without some flaws, but we've become extremely charmed by Henry's second quest.

02 | A harsh world

Cover story Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 dev weighs in on why it's getting harder to survive in RPGs – "If a game is 150 hours and all of your sessions are the same, you're gonna get bored": From simply trying to keep Henry alive at the beginning of the game when he ends up nude and penniless, to following a seemingly mundane questline through to something much bigger, the harsh world of Bohemia is one that is always leading you on a truly compelling path that feels like your own journey.

03 | Building on RPG history

The interview "Instant gratification in gaming has become a problem" – Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 dev says the RPG is meant to feel like a spiritual successor to Oblivion and Morrowind: Ondřej Bittner talks to us about getting back to "the roots of RPGs" with their latest – building on the style set out by our favorite classics and pushing back on the notion of overly simplified mechanics that appeal to as wide an audience as possible but lose character as a result. "Instant gratification in gaming has become a problem", Bittner says.

04 | Learning to love

Beginning steps I hated my first few hours with Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, but now you couldn't take it away from me: This isn't a game that'll have you cutting a path through Bohemia from the off. Instead, taking control of Henry quickly becomes arduous in this harsh world. Yet, learning how it all works, and slowly getting to grips with the game, is all part of what makes us so invested after 60 hours or so.

05 | Quality banter

Dialogue I didn't realize how tired I was of everybody in AAA games talking like MCU characters until Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 offered a welcome alternative: The "MCUification" of dialogue hasn't just come for action movies, but games as well, and you're not alone in thinking it can be a bit cringe. If nothing else, this RPG is frequently earnest, yet no less able to operate in a silly mode as well as a serious one. Take note!

06 | Reflecting on launch

Launch reflections Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 dev on launching an RPG in a brutal month for games: "I think if this happened with the first game, morale would be crushed": It's hard to stick out at the best of times, yet alone with how busy a month this one has been for game releases. At least this time around, the devs are pleased to have built up a fanbase to speak to.

07 | Saving for later

Dev access Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs insist its limited save feature "will forever stay," but that's not stopped players from modding it out hours after launch: Using schnapps to save your game is true to the developer vision, so we can't fault the studio for wanting it to say. It's a unique, if sometimes harsh, proposition. But, on PC at least, you can still choose to upend it, if you wish.

08 | Stinky sneaking mission

Systemic fun Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 trades Skyrim stealth archers for stinky smelly archers: you can get so filthy that NPCs catch you "broadcasting" body odor, so "wash your hands, kids": The intricate systems in this RPG sometimes collide with one another. At times, that's making sure you get dressed correctly, or wash the blood off your face. At others, it's simply washing in order for your foul stench to not give you away in stealth.

