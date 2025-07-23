New Deltarune patch nerfs 2 of the RPG's most difficult battles, including "a certain boss's 'Sword Tunnel' attack" and a boss you were taking too long on

Deltarune creator Toby Fox is having mercy on players struggling with two of the game's toughest boss encounters.

Fox shared the changelog for Deltarune patch 1.03 on Bluesky, detailing a good long list of bug fixes as well as two very specific nerfs for chapter 3 secret boss The Roaring Knight and chapter 4 miniboss Jack-"YOUR TAKING TOO LONG"-enstein.

"Swords used in a certain boss's "Sword Tunnel" attack now have a reduced hit box relative to the graphic, making the attack easier to dodge," read the patch notes.

Deltarune players have been struggling with The Knight and Jackenstein in particular, and this new patch is aimed at addressing specific complaints about The Knight's Sword Tunnel attack being too hard to dodge and Jackenstein dealing too much damage.

The new patch notes assure, "If you lose to Jackenstein 2 times in a row, the amount of damage that the chasing pumpkin deals will be halved," and "if you lose 3 times in a row, TP gain will be increased by 50%," which'll let you cast more spells during the encounter.

DELTARUNE patch 1.03 was released — @tobyfox.undertale.com (@tobyfox.undertale.com.bsky.social) 2025-07-23T23:39:39.294Z

"These changes will allow players who find this battle difficult to progress past it more easily," read the notes.

Other than those two nerfs, patch 1.03 is pretty minor, with both platform-specific and all-around bug fixes rounding out the list of changes. One I enjoyed: "Fixed a softlock in the part where you catch mice in a basket on your head." Gotta love Deltarune.

