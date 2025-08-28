Nearly 30 years ago, an RPG veteran walked away from Fallout 2 after just a few conversations – with The Outer Worlds 2, he's finally "doing a sequel to a game that I created the IP for"

Obsidian has a strong pedigree when it comes to RPGs. From making the fan-favorite Fallout: New Vegas as well as having developers who worked on the original back in 1997, there's a lot of talent and love for the genre at the studio. But despite being in the games industry for so long, there's something The Outer Worlds 2 creative director Leonard Boyarsky had never done until this latest game.

"You know, when we left Interplay, we left the design for Fallout 2," Boyarsky tells GamesRadar+ in an interview during this year's Gamescom event. "I'd written, like, a conversation or two for that game, which I think Chris Avellone heavily, heavily edited. But we didn't develop that game. So this is literally the first time I'm doing a sequel to a game that I created the IP for, which is really cool."

It's wild to think that after more than 30 years in the industry, The Outer Wilds 2 is Boyarsky's first sequel that he has proper creative control over.

"As we said [with] the first one," Boyarsky continues, "even if we had had more time and money, I still don't think we would have gone as big, because we had to be somewhat focused. Like, here's what the world is, so people can kind of step into the world and really see what it is. And this time, we will just completely blow it out and really expand on my pitch we started in the first one. That is something that I have not had the chance to do before."

Hopefully, this is just the first of many, and Boyarsky can continue to work on whatever he wants – the Outer Worlds 2 already "feels like a bigger and better RPG" than the first.

Be sure to check the Gamescom 2025 schedule for a quick rundown of the most exciting new games announced, or browse through our recap of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 and the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2025 as well.