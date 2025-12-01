Monkey Island legend Ron Gilbert had big plans for a retro Zelda-style open-world RPG, but publishers said no: "They didn’t look at it as 'we're gonna make $100 million and it’s worth investing in'"
News
By Dustin Bailey published
His new roguelike's satirical setting is based out of the feeling that "capitalism has just taken over, and it really is the thing that’s causing the most pain for people"
Ron Gilbert may always be best known as the writer and director of the beloved LucasArts point-and-click adventure game, The Secret of Monkey Island, but these days it seems he's keen to take on other genres. He recently launched a