Knights of the Old Republic's Bastila Shan actor Jennifer Hale was "gobsmacked" by the Star Wars RPG's big twist: "It completely shocked me"

When it comes to legendary plot twists, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic's big one is up there among the most surprising. The reveal, where you learn you've actually been a Sith the whole time, is executed to perfection, so effective in fact that voice actor Jennifer Hale even found herself taken aback.

She performed the part of Bastila Shan, a Jedi Knight who can rally her allies through the power of meditation. Looking back at the RPG from BioWare, Hale recalls how surprised she was to learn the truth behind the player character.

"I did not see the twist coming!" she tells Buzzfeed. "Knights of the Old Republic really showed me the level of writing, storytelling, and surprise that was possible in games. It was so adventurous and forward-thinking and incredible. It completely shocked me."

Her reaction was informed in part by the recording process, because she heard the story through her sessions. "I remember just being gobsmacked by this game so many times because I didn't see it ahead of time," she remembers. "I discovered the story as I recorded. I really had to work hard to overcome my own experience of what I was reading, and just jump in and be in the moment."

Bastila is instrumental to the climax of Knights of the Old Republic, as she is bonded to the protagonist, formally known as the Sith Lord Revan, and incidentally leads everyone into a trap. I won't spoil how this all plays out, but I'm not surprised Hale found scenes eye-opening.

A remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has been in the works for some years now. I'd recommend checking out the original if you haven't, and if you have, allow me to take on the role of Dark Side and tempt you into a replay. It'll be worth it, promise.

