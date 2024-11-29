Despite playing the hero in BioWare's latest, Dragon Age: The Veilguard's lead actor loved being evil in Star Wars KOTOR: "That feeling of power, it's seductive"

One of the two actors behind Dragon Age: The Veilguard's lead character says he was heavily inspired by another classic BioWare RPG in his younger years.

Alex Jordan's voice was recently all over BioWare's latest fantasy epic as he stepped into the shoes of Rook, the wise-cracking and generally good-natured hero of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. But despite playing a classic hero in the game, one of Jordan's most cherished gaming memories comes from stepping into the Dark Side in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

In an episode of 'The Games That Made Me,' Jordan says he was "fascinated by the game's moral choices and the seductive power of the dark side." So much so that it was, yes, one of the games that 'made him.' He continued: "I just got hooked by it and how it let you just totally roleplay as you go. If I wanted to feel like Darth Maul, I could create a build that makes me feel like Darth Maul. Or if I wanted, I could make a build that makes me feel like the Emperor, or a build that makes me feel like Luke Skywalker." Jordan gushes that that freedom of expression and "feeling of power" in BioWare's earlier RPGs was "seductive" at the time. "I was like, man, I'm all in."

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is still available to buy on every major platform - PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile storefronts - but the KOTOR remake is supposedly still "alive and well" after being stuck in development hell for a few years, if you'd rather wait for a more modern version.

Be sure to check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard review to find out why it's one of this year's best RPGs.