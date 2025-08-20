I still haven't forgiven Square Enix for this name, but the legitimately good strategy RPG Triangle Strategy just got a surprise launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X with a 30% discount

Triangle Strategy, the tragically named Square Enix strategy RPG first released over three years ago, just got a surprise launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It's 30% off for a limited time, and I'm here to recommend it.

Square Enix broke the news earlier today. Triangle Strategy, developed by the folks behind Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler, originally launched on Switch before coming to PC in late 2022. It somehow got a VR port in 2024 before today's console re-releases, which are promising "4k support and improved frame rate for smoother gameplay" with the caveat that it's "available on select models only" – a caveat that I assume was added due to the weaker Xbox Series S.

TRIANGLE STRATEGY | PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Until September 4, the game will be 30% off on its new platforms, dropping the price to $42. On PS5, you'll need a PlayStation Plus subscription to take advantage of the discount. The Xbox store listing doesn't indicate a similar prerequisite.

You may recall the reveal of Project Triangle Strategy in an old Nintendo Direct. This was years before the long-awaited Final Fantasy Tactics remaster finally materialized, so it was mighty exciting to see a new strategy RPG from Square Enix, and repping the impeccable HD-2D art style to boot. We all waited with baited breath to find out what this exciting game would actually be called, only for it to fall and hit every branch on the ugly tree and somehow end up as just Triangle Strategy.

Fortunately, the game ended up being pretty darn good. It's no Unicorn Overlord, but our Triangle Strategy review gives the game solid marks for inventive combat, and the broader consensus is fairly rosy on the likes of Metacritic. I'd say it's worth the $42.

