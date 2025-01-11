Former Mass Effect veterans' new RPG Exodus puts us in the shoes of an organization that has "inspiration from the Jedi"

We keep learning more about the world of Exodus, the new space RPG from a few former Mass Effect trilogy developers, as it rockets toward release this year, and to no one's surprise, this sci-fi adventure takes a little bit of inspiration from Star Wars.

The tidbit comes from a new Q&A featuring developer Archetype Entertainment's co-founders and former BioWare leads James Ohlen and Chad Robertson, where the duo delved into some of the upcoming game's lore. More specifically, the two were asked about The Travelers, the organization we play as that goes on interstellar expeditions to hunt for ancient alien technology.

"You're gonna be part of an organization that goes out and finds these remnants that you can bring back that will help your world and change your world," Ohlen explains in the video. "That's gonna be the centrepiece of the IP."

"There's elements of it that we want to feel elite and somewhat secretive," Robertson interjects. "You can think a little bit of inspiration from the Jedi, but there's not like a Jedi council in the game that is an overarching structure. They're a little bit more rogue, a little bit more independent, but still work toward a common goal of saving humanity. And I think that's a binding force with them on these journeys that they go on that are interstellar and have impact on them timeline-wise that's different from a typical journey."

Once you've nabbed that ancient tech, you'll have to decide how to use it. And whatever you choose, there'll be repercussions lasting for in-game decades and even centuries for you and your "major hub" of a city.

Exodus recently got an action-packed trailer with gunfights, aliens, and a massive grizzly bear fitted with some badass armor.