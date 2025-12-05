Fallout and Wasteland veteran calls his new time-hopping RPG Clockwork Revolution "the most complex game I've ever worked on," teases we've only seen "a tiny glimpse" of what it's about

We haven't seen much from inXile Entertainment's Clockwork Revolution outside of two really impressive, in-depth trailers and some literal breadcrumbs thereafter, but it's shaping up to be an RPG hit if studio head Brian Fargo is to be believed.

Fargo showed up to the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted showcase along with game director Chad Moore to further tease their time-hopping, steampunk-y game, and while we didn't get any new footage, the duo were saying all the right things. "Well, I can tell you this is the most complex game I have ever worked on," Fargo says – high praise coming from a veteran developer behind Fallout, Wasteland, and Arcanum.

"Between the character creation that really matters, the reactivity, and, if you've seen the trailer, you've seen how gritty and how our dark humor really shines through," Fargo continues. "And, to think, we've only shown a tiny glimpse of the world, the mechanics, and the wild characters you're gonna meet."

"We're making it way more complicated for ourselves by taking visual reactivity to an entirely new level, letting players go to the past and then rewrite history through their choices in the game," Moore adds.

Clockwork Revolution doesn't have a release date just yet, but Fargo reiterated that it was coming – wait for it – "in due time." It'll be available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass when it's ready.

InXile's last new game launch was 2020's Wasteland 3, which showed off both the team's black comedy and RPG reactivity – Polly the fowl-mouthed mutant parrot still pops up in my mind here and there – that seems to be cranked up to 11 in Clockwork Revolution.

