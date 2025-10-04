Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 writer warns against a classic game hangup: "deus ex machina" power creep that makes you wonder "why didn't they just do this from the beginning"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's lead writer Jennifer Svedberg-Yen explained that the developers at Sandfall Interactive were careful not to (sand)fall into a common trap with "deus ex machina" situations.

Deus ex machinas, characters solving unsolvable problems using - surprise! - a secret trick you never knew about before, prop up fairly often in games everywhere (looking at you, Kingdom Hearts 3). But it's particularly noticeable in RPGs where characters are constantly becoming more powerful in-combat, capable of dealing big damage with increasingly flashy abilities every time they level up.

Speaking to the Lits Play channel, Svedberg-Yen warned against letting "power creep", well, creep into your stories. "One thing that is something to keep an eye on is power creep," she said. "If you don't properly define the the extent of somebody's abilities, then do you start to get into deus ex machina type situations or just like you know, oh, 'then they can just solve this!' and then you wonder, well, 'why didn't they just do this from the beginning?'"

"We did have quite a lot of discussion around that," she explained of Expedition 33's development, "but I think in part because A) it's a game and abilities and skills are part of gameplay, and we really wanted gameplay to be able to have full freedom on how that would work. And I think the gameplay team did a fantastic job."

