Excalibur is the codename for Baldur's Gate 3 studio's next RPG - join us as we speculate wildly on what it could be

If this next RPG is apparently codenamed after one of Sven's dog, then who's to say it's not a dog RPG? Okay, it doesn't just have to be dogs, but hear me out here: What if the team that brought us Divinity Original Sin and Baldur's Gate 3 go all in on an adventure where you talk to animals? You know, the best power in any recent RPG? The Pet Pal talent in Divinity Original Sin 2 and the Speak with Animals spell in BG3 lets you see a whole other side to the world by letting you converse with critters. So what if you were some kind of magical wizard figure whose primary power was nattering with the animals that inhabit whatever world it's set in? Perhaps the playable character takes on the Excalibur moniker like Tav (named after Sven's other dog, Gustav), and has a companion like Scratch who factors into the story a whole lot more on account of said power.

It's a little more out there, but if we're here for wild speculation, then it makes perfect sense to me that the studio would capitalize on the features it brought us before and go even further with it. That's not to say that I wouldn't want to see more BG3 flavor mixed in, with multifaceted companions we can romance, and choices with consequences. But I wouldn't be mad about an RPG that centers on that power. However it shakes out, I hope it makes a comeback one way or another. Let me talk to all the animals.