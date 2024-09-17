Dragon's Dogma 2 now has a "Casual Mode" that makes the RPG easier, reducing prices and removing the "devastating calamity" that may befall Pawns

Dragon's Dogma 2 just got a massive new update with all sorts of game tweaks and Vocation changes - and most notably, a casual difficulty mode that makes the RPG easier.

Today's patch marks the arrival of a "Casual Mode" - the game's first actual difficulty toggle. It eases various aspects of Dragon's Dogma 2, from prices encountered throughout Vermund and Battahl to stamina lost while dashing. Fee reductions affect inns and Ferrystones, which makes getting around the RPG's impressive map cheaper. Carry weight limits are also more lenient in Casual Mode, making travel even simpler.

According to Capcom , it takes longer for a player's weight to reach "Heavy" or "Very Heavy" while in Casual Mode - a welcome change for fans like myself who love picking everything up but also prefer playing lighter Vocations. Deaths are less painful to deal with, too, as the Loss Gauge doesn't increase if "Load from Last Save" is selected. There's one element of the Casual Mode that stands out even more, however.

Pawns recover from the contagious, pesky Dragonsplague affliction "without a 'devastating calamity' occurring" - even if their ailment has already progressed to a terminal stage. That means that entire villages of unsuspecting NPCs will no longer be murdered by sick Pawns if playing the new Casual Mode. For hardened players who don't shy away from a challenge, though, the patch notes detail other important adjustments.

Some highlights include new animations, performance fixes, Portcrystals, and a variety of changes to Vocations. Archer, Fighter, Mage, Mystic Spearhand, Thief, and Warrior all play a bit differently following the update, with tweaks affecting everything from damage output to duration. As a Mage main, I personally can't wait to explore how my spells play now - and maybe give the Casual Mode a go for a more relaxing playthrough.

