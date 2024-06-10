Dragon Age: The Veilguard devs drop a teaser of the RPG's gameplay trailer after telling fans unimpressed with the reveal they'll "see the game soon"

Dragon Age: The Veilguard just dropped a very brief gameplay teaser out of nowhere, after originally pledging a gameplay reveal later this week.

Dragon Age's next chapter, which until very recently was called Dragon Age Dreadwolf, came out of hibernation last week with a name change, and a pledge for a full 15-minute gameplay reveal later this week on June 11. BioWare's apparently decided fans have been extra good and offered the teasing snippet of gameplay just below earlier today.

Enjoy this sneak-peek at tomorrow's Gameplay Reveal!Rook and Varric arrive in the stunning - and seedy - city of Minrathous. Little do they know what dangers await. Tune in tomorrow to find out: https://t.co/UGVqA1ZiTE #DragonAge pic.twitter.com/LSJ3oBVoZoJune 10, 2024

The very, very brief teaser shows the protagonist, Rook, and Varric arriving in a brand new city for Dragon Age - Minrathous. The entire thing looks absolutely luscious, and you can immediately see why it's going to feature in the gameplay reveal tomorrow - it instantly provides a sense of scale and wonder for long-time Dragon Age fans to latch onto.

And yes, showing Varric is an immediate win for hardcore Dragon Age fans out there. The dwarf has always been a fan-favorite character over the RPG trilogy so far, so it makes perfect sense that BioWare would roll out the brilliant rogue companion for a brief tease before the full reveal later on.

In other, less fortunate Dragon Age news, some fans have been bashing the recent character trailer debuted last week. One former Dragon Age lead has rightly pointed out, however, that Dragon Age trailers are often mismatched from the final product in terms of tone, so really this new trailer doesn't mean much for representing the final game. In other words, chill.

Elsewhere, Dragon Age: The Veilguard features two returning faces from Dragon Age 2 and Inquisition, and they're not alone.