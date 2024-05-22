Despite sticking to level 1, Elden Ring streamer abuses crit stats to deal 450,000 damage in a single hit

One Elden Ring player has dealt 450,000 damage in one hit despite remaining at level one in FromSoftware's massive open-world RPG.

As first reported by Automaton Media, Japanese streamer Koori Soda decided to investigate the highest damage they could inflict on an enemy in a single hit. They decided firstly to focus on an attack that dealt Blood Loss to enemies, since it builds up to generate one huge damage-dealing status effect, and would be perfect for felling a boss.

The streamer chose the Fire Giant as their first target, since it's a boss with staggering amount of health points, and selected the Blood Grossmessers dual curved swords with their Blood Loss-inflicted skill as a weapon. They then used the Seppuku Ash of War, which boosts the users attack power and ability to inflict Blood Loss, which results in an attack of 32,838 damage to the Fire Giant's leg.

That's great, but Koori Soda is aiming higher. They then decided to use Holy-based damage against undead-type enemies for their next experiment, which sees a Death Rite Bird get obliterated in a single hit of 92,325 damage using a Holy Water Pot. That's enough to kill the creature in one hit, and it's a huge overkill on the health of the Death Rite Bird, but it's still not enough for the streamer.

The third time's the charm for Koori Soda. They focus now on critical hits, and so put a Flame Chariot to sleep using a Sleep Pot. The Flame Chariot, if you didn't know, can sustain a critical hit if the player plunges onto it from above with an attack, which is exactly what Koori Soda does after applying a series of buffs, including crucially the Howl of Shabriri, which grants plus 25% damage dealt from the player.

The Golden Vow spell is also used, which grants plus 15% damage, and helpfully stacks with the Howl of Shabriri, so one isn't canceling out the other. Finally, Miséricorde is selected as the weapon of choice here since it deals the highest critical hit damage in all of Elden Ring, and plunging onto the Flame Chariot from above, Koori Soda manages to score an astonishing 455,866 damage in one hit.

Now here's someone who's more than ready for the Elden Ring DLC to arrive. Shadow of the Erdtree launches next month on June 21, and the latest trailer for the huge expansion is just three solid minutes of lore nonsense beamed straight into your eyeballs. I can't wait to find out what it all actually means.

