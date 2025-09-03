Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Verso actor thanks fan fic writers for "taking very specific license with this classic masterpiece" – "We see you, we hear you, we appreciate how detailed you can truly get"

You might have heard, but Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a rather good game . It's so good, in fact, that it's amassed a very large group of fans, and where there are fans, there's character shipping and fan fiction galore – something Verso actor Ben Starr is now thanking the community for.

Speaking to a crowd seemingly made almost entirely of people dressed in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's iconic "baguette" outfits at PAX West (below), the Verso actor is immediately full of love. "I would personally like to say thank you, because right now I have a sea of people in red berets." The flock of people in red berets promptly cheers.

"This is a video game that is art, that has inspired your art. And thank you to every single member of this community who has allowed this game to inspire what you're wearing right now, to inspire the illustrations that you do at home, to inspire the music covers that you do. This community is truly incredible," he continues, before turning his attention to one particular section of it.

For Those Who Come After: Meet the Cast of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | PAX West 2025 - YouTube Watch On

"And also, thank you so much for the fan fiction," he adds, greeted with more cheering and applause, presumably from the proud authors in the crowd. "To all my Verstaves out there and my Scielunes, thank you for taking very specific license with this classic masterpiece. We see you, we hear you, we appreciate how detailed you can truly get."

So, if you thought your fics about Verso and Gustave holding hands had gone unnoticed by the game's cast, think again. But also, stand proud – Starr has nothing but praise for you.

