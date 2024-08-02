Behold the power of PC gamers: The complete $100 Kingdom Hearts collection jumps 396 ranks in monthly sales chart immediately after coming to Steam

The complete Kingdom Hearts series debuted on Steam in June after more than three years of Epic Game Store exclusivity, and by July it jumped 396 places in the monthly sales ranking chart in the US.

Kingdom Hearts: Integrum Masterpiece is the collection that combines 10 Kingdom Hearts games, and it finally came to PC back in 2021 as an Epic Game Store exclusive. In May earlier this year, Square Enix announced the series would be debuting on Steam on June 13, and according to the sales data from NPD analyst Mat Piscatella below, it looks to have paid off big time.

June 2024 Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games - U.S. (Dollar Sales, Physical and Digital from digital data sharing publishers, excludes add-on content) pic.twitter.com/8rnG9eArUXAugust 2, 2024

The collection has jumped a whopping 396 places up the monthly premium game sales chart in the US, taking it from the 399 spot to the third spot, trailing only Elden Ring and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. A Call of Duty game selling well isn't exactly a shocker, nor is FromSoftware's ace Elden Ring, off the back of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion launching in late June.

What's pretty staggering about the feat for the Square Enix series is that it's the most expensive Kingdom Hearts collection by a long way. Sure, you're getting 10 games in one, but you're also shelling out $100/£85 for the Integrum Masterpiece collection, which per game is a great deal but, overall, is a pretty expensive edition no matter how you cut it. These Kingdom Hearts fans are dedicated.

I wonder if the poor person who caved and purchased Kingdom Hearts on the Epic Game Store just five days before the Steam release announcement was among those buying it on Steam now. Thankfully, the player could've refunded their entire purchase (bar the rhythm spin-off Melody of Memory) on the Epic Game Store, so here's hoping that's what they did.

If you're thinking of getting into the series, check out our guide on how to play the Kingdom Hearts series in order before Kingdom Hearts 4 eventually arrives.