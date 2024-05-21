Kingdom Hearts hopeful held off buying the RPGs on Epic for 3 years - only to cave 5 days before the Steam version was announced

A Kingdom Hearts fan held out purchasing the RPG series on the Epic Games Store for three years, only to cave five days before they came to Steam.

Square Enix's Disney-infused RPG series first came to PC back in 2021 and has been an Epic Games Store exclusive until now. Some fans weren't happy with this apparently, like the one seen just below, who stubbornly refused to purchase the Kingdom Hearts games until they came to Steam. Last week on May 16, that fan finally caved, putting down the cash for all the games on the Epic Games Store.

I give up. I can't take it anymore. I'm buying Kingdom Hearts on EGS. You owe me when they confirm it for Steam in like three days.May 16, 2024

If only they'd waited just five days more. Earlier today, on May 21, Square Enix revealed the Kingdom Hearts series would be making its grand debut on Steam next month on June 13, which is just over three weeks away at this point. After more than 1,000 days of waiting, all the fan had to do was wait five days more before making their purchase on the Epic Games Store, and they would've had the entire series on their platform of choice.

Kingdom Hearts is coming to Steam!#KingdomHearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) launch on June 13th 👑 pic.twitter.com/vueQXoE3NxMay 21, 2024

The revelation is going down about as well as you'd expect. There are responses to the player's tweet just below desperately asking them to jinx something else and to be fair to them; they've done others a solid - finally starting up a long-delayed Final Fantasy Tactics replay next week, so expect the long-anticipated HD remaster to be announced shortly.

Thankfully, Epic's refund policy has come to the rescue here. The player reveals that they've actually refunded the entire collection on the Epic Games Store, with the exception of Melody of Memory, the spin-off rhythm-based game. Maybe they're just really, really eager to play that entry before any of the others, and can't wait another few weeks.

It's worth mentioning that if you find yourself in a similar situation, it might be best to hold off on purchasing any Square Enix games, at least for a short while. Square Enix's president recently said it will "aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy," which could spell an end for all the recent platform-exclusive Final Fantasy games, at least.

If you're thinking of getting into the series, check out our guide on how to play the Kingdom Hearts series in order before Kingdom Hearts 4 eventually arrives.