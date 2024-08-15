Baldur's Gate 3 dev backs Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity director Josh Sawyer, wishes he "would get the resources" for his dream RPG: "I want to play that game"

Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director Michael Douse wants someone to give Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity director Josh Sawyer the resources to make his dream RPG.

Sawyer recently said he doesn't see himself making another Pillars of Eternity game because he's "out of step" with the RPG's core audience, specifically when it comes to the romance system. In response to that sentiment, Douse threw his support behind Sawyer and said he hopes to one day play another RPG developed by him. Sawyer is a design director at Obsidian currently not explicitly attached to any in-development projects.

"I wish Josh would get the resources he needs to make the RPG he wants to make," Douse said. "He’s an incredible designer, and with incredible design comes an audience. He has the team to connect the dots. I want to play that game."

Sawyer most recently directed the acclaimed 2022 narrative adventure game Pentiment at Obsidian. Avowed, meanwhile, is the studio's next big RPG launching in 2025 and set in the same universe as Pillars of Eternity, but Sawyer isn't directing it after suffering from burnout. It's unclear what he's working on next, but he recently outlined some terms that would need to be met for him to return to the Fallout series.

"I think that with any IP, especially one I've worked with before, the question is 'what do I want to do this time that I wasn't able to do last time?'" he said. "And if those constraints are just really constraining, then it's not very appealing, because who wants to work on something where the one thing they want to explore is not possible to explore?"

