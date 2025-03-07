Avowed has a Skyrim Easter egg that pokes fun at the RPG's most memed about companion NPC

Poor Lydia can't catch a break

Avowed
(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Avowed has an Easter egg that references Skyrim's most memed about NPC follower, Lydia.

Lydia is usually the first Skyrim follower to be recruited, and unfortunately, she's also the most infamous. Poor ol' Lydia doesn't really do anything wrong in the game, and she's a faithful companion, but well, frankly, someone at Bethesda designed her to say a certain phrase a little too much.

"I am sworn to carry your burdens," she says in a way that makes it sound like she really doesn't want to be carrying your crap... every time you have to trade items, which can happen a lot because of how easy it is to become over encumbered in Skyrim. It became enough of an annoyance that there's a mod with almost a million downloads that improves Lydia's dialogue.

This line of dialogue, along with Lydia's general clumsiness during stealth situation and uncanny ability to stand in the way of every doorway ever, earned her meme status right alongside the guy that greets you at the very beginning.

Anyway, Avowed is officially in on the Skyrim Lydia meme, with a ring you can find that obviously pays tribute to the character. As spotted by Redditor ambition-unbound, and independently verified by yours truly, The Packmule's Burden Unique ring in Avowed tells the story of a female knight whose squire is "sworn to carry the burdens" of his master.

Please tell me I’m not the only one who found this ring from r/avowed

"The squire, tired of being weighed down by the oath that he was "sworn to carry the burdens" of his knight, saved up every scrap of coin he earned until he was able to pay a wizard to enchant this ring for him.

The description of the ring goes on to provide a sad end for the squire, who was forced to simply carry more stuff when Lydia realized he had the ability to do so. "Such is the life of those born to serve."

Avowed's companions have really made the RPG for me, and it's all thanks to how responsive they are outside of combat.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

