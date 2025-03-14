Avowed DLC seems likelier than ever as Obsidian Entertainment promises "ongoing support" and a roadmap coming soon

News
By published

The RPG maestros want to "refine and expand Avowed"

Avowed screenshot showing companion Kai wielding a pistol in one hand and short sword in the other while facing a large reddish-orange bug-like creature
(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Before Avowed came out, the team were playing coy about whether the game would get post-launch support. Developer Obsidian Entertainment has now confirmed it'll continue supporting its new fantasy epic with a roadmap coming in the next few weeks.

"Our team is committed to ongoing support, and we're always looking for ways to improve," senior community manager Aarik Dorobiala wrote on the studio's forum. "Your input is key to help us refine and expand Avowed, and we are excited to keep rolling out updates. Within the next few weeks, we are going to be releasing a roadmap that will go over some of the plans we have that will be coming to the game over the upcoming year, so keep your eyes peeled!"

Avowed director Carrie Patel previously said she would "love to see" the team do more with the game and its world, though she didn't elaborate whether that would come in the form of updates, expansions, or even a sequel. DLC still hasn't been confirmed for Avowed, but the fact that we're getting a full roadmap probably means whatever updates we do get will probably be meatier than your common bug-fixing, stat-adjusting patches.

"We want to take a moment to thank you for your continued reports, feedback, and suggestions," Dorobiala continued. "Your insights are valuable to us, and we appreciate the time and effort you put into sharing your experiences with us."

The news coincides with an Avowed patch that includes options to make documents more readable, a 'walk' toggle for PC players, a third-person field-of-view slider, HUD customization options, additional talent points given to players every five levels, and more.

Avowed director says Xbox and Microsoft are "very happy" with the reception to its new Obsidian RPG

See more Xbox Series X News
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Avowed screenshot showing two companions assisting in combat
Avowed director confirms the game follows The Outer Worlds' lead to skip New Game Plus, but DLC is still a "maybe"
Avowed
Avowed director would "love to see us do more" with the RPG after laying the groundwork for sequels and DLC
Avowed screenshot showing two companions assisting in combat
Avowed director says about a third of the Pillars of Eternity developers are working on Obsidian's new action-RPG and teases crossover characters
The Big in 2025 image for Avowed, showing a montage of fighting and exploring with the RPG, including first-person combat with a skeleton, and Kai slashing enemies
Avowed is an RPG that's both the culmination of everything Obsidian has done before, and also an evolution of it: "There's really not a whole lot of our regions that's off limits to the players"
Upcoming Obsidian games - Avowed
Upcoming Obsidian games: Every new Obsidian game in development
Avowed screenshot showing two companions assisting in combat
Avowed won't have enemy scaling, director confirms, but it will have jank: "You gotta accept a little jank to do something fun and creative"
Latest in RPGs
Avowed screenshot showing companion Kai wielding a pistol in one hand and short sword in the other while facing a large reddish-orange bug-like creature
Avowed DLC seems likelier than ever as Obsidian Entertainment promises "ongoing support" and a roadmap coming soon
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mind flayer with pale purple skin and facial tentacles stares ahead with glowing yellow eyes
Console players, good news – you might be able to play custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns soon, thanks to the D&D RPG's official mod manager
A screenshot of a sword fight during, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, one of the best games like Hogwarts Legacy.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 patch brings mod support, barber shop, and over 1,000 changes like this: "Mutt can no longer enter the fighting arena in the Jewish quarter"
harry holding a molotov as kim stands by, hands in pockets - he&#039;s so cool
After a landmark RPG, Disco Elysium mobile wants to "captivate the TikTok user," which is maybe the worst thing I've ever read in my entire life
Kai fighting spiders in Avowed
From Skyrim to Baldur's Gate 3, spiders are universally horrible – but Avowed finds a way to make them worse than ever
The Legend of Vox Machina
If you're craving more D&D after Baldur's Gate 3, Critical Role is "hard at work" on a video game – and it'll be unveiled "any day" now
Latest in News
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson in Red One
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson breaks his silence on being cast in Martin Scorsese's new movie, calling it the "most creatively inspiring time" of his career
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3 post-credits scene is a tease for a hellish comic storyline adaptation that Robert Kirkman "never got around to doing"
A Final Fantasy 14 character points to something off the screen as two others in the background watch on
Final Fantasy 14's 7.2 patch launches in under 2 weeks, kicking off a run of MMO content that the community has been waiting for since Dawntrail launched last year
Avowed screenshot showing companion Kai wielding a pistol in one hand and short sword in the other while facing a large reddish-orange bug-like creature
Avowed DLC seems likelier than ever as Obsidian Entertainment promises "ongoing support" and a roadmap coming soon
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot of a Mega Lucario standing in a street.
Pokemon Legends: Z-A is breaking years of tradition to get 10+ age rating, and I think I might know why
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster
The Final Fantasy series has sold a whopping 200 million copies, while the Pixel Remaster reportedly outsells FF16 with 5 million copies
More about rpg
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mind flayer with pale purple skin and facial tentacles stares ahead with glowing yellow eyes

Console players, good news – you might be able to play custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns soon, thanks to the D&D RPG's official mod manager
A screenshot of a sword fight during, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, one of the best games like Hogwarts Legacy.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 patch brings mod support, barber shop, and over 1,000 changes like this: "Mutt can no longer enter the fighting arena in the Jewish quarter"
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson in Red One

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson breaks his silence on being cast in Martin Scorsese's new movie, calling it the "most creatively inspiring time" of his career
See more latest
Most Popular
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson in Red One
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson breaks his silence on being cast in Martin Scorsese's new movie, calling it the "most creatively inspiring time" of his career
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3 post-credits scene is a tease for a hellish comic storyline adaptation that Robert Kirkman "never got around to doing"
A Final Fantasy 14 character points to something off the screen as two others in the background watch on
Final Fantasy 14's 7.2 patch launches in under 2 weeks, kicking off a run of MMO content that the community has been waiting for since Dawntrail launched last year
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot of a Mega Lucario standing in a street.
Pokemon Legends: Z-A is breaking years of tradition to get 10+ age rating, and I think I might know why
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster
The Final Fantasy series has sold a whopping 200 million copies, while the Pixel Remaster reportedly outsells FF16 with 5 million copies
Gachiakuta season 1 promo art featuring Rudo
The anime for stylish action manga Gachiakuta will be a Crunchyroll exclusive, and the hit series could be the next big shonen star
Silent Hill f
Famed Higurashi When They Cry creator Ryukishi07 says he worked so hard on the Silent Hill f story that "I don't think I would mind if it was the last thing I ever wrote"
Nintendo Switch 2, dock and TV
Nintendo Switch 2 could cost $400-$500, say analysts, but it might launch with a Super Mario Odyssey follow-up and Metroid Prime 4
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f's re-reveal trailer shows some of the freakiest monsters I've ever seen in the 25-year-old survival horror series
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors devs launch official wiki "free of ads, banners, and all of the junk that gets in your way," joining Stardew Valley and Terraria in community wikis with minimal intrusions