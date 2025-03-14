Avowed DLC seems likelier than ever as Obsidian Entertainment promises "ongoing support" and a roadmap coming soon

Before Avowed came out, the team were playing coy about whether the game would get post-launch support. Developer Obsidian Entertainment has now confirmed it'll continue supporting its new fantasy epic with a roadmap coming in the next few weeks.

"Our team is committed to ongoing support, and we're always looking for ways to improve," senior community manager Aarik Dorobiala wrote on the studio's forum. "Your input is key to help us refine and expand Avowed, and we are excited to keep rolling out updates. Within the next few weeks, we are going to be releasing a roadmap that will go over some of the plans we have that will be coming to the game over the upcoming year, so keep your eyes peeled!"

Avowed director Carrie Patel previously said she would "love to see" the team do more with the game and its world, though she didn't elaborate whether that would come in the form of updates, expansions, or even a sequel. DLC still hasn't been confirmed for Avowed, but the fact that we're getting a full roadmap probably means whatever updates we do get will probably be meatier than your common bug-fixing, stat-adjusting patches.

"We want to take a moment to thank you for your continued reports, feedback, and suggestions," Dorobiala continued. "Your insights are valuable to us, and we appreciate the time and effort you put into sharing your experiences with us."

The news coincides with an Avowed patch that includes options to make documents more readable, a 'walk' toggle for PC players, a third-person field-of-view slider, HUD customization options, additional talent points given to players every five levels, and more.

