Avowed director would "love to see us do more" with the RPG after laying the groundwork for sequels and DLC

Obsidian Entertainment hasn't confirmed what it's cooking up next - apart from The Outer Worlds 2 later this year- but Avowed's director is keen to see the fantasy RPG's world continue.

Avowed properly released earlier this week to wide praise and took the Pillars of Eternity universe first-person. GamesRadar's Avowed review was similarly glowing, as is the general fan response, and the studio itself reportedly told Bloomberg it's happy with the game's financial performance so far. The groundwork for a sequel has been laid, and it seems the developers themselves have an appetite to carry on as well.

"Now that we've built this wonderful world, and also built this team strength and muscle memory around the content and gameplay in this world, I'd love to see us do more with it," game director Carrie Patel said in an interview with Bloomberg, though we don't know whether "more" will come in the form of expansions or a full-fat sequel. Both are possible, but either way, Patel wants to stay in the director's chair after having her first stab at leading a project in one of The Outer Worlds' expansions.

Whatever comes next for her and the Avowed team likely won't have as protracted a development cycle as their newest romp, which was reportedly rebooted a couple of times before Patel steadied the ship. "There's this interesting thing I've seen on every project I've worked on or seen during my time at the studio — things are messy, messy, messy, then they start coming together," she explained. "How can we find that point a little earlier? Or at least find the things we need to reinforce for ourselves? Yes we will get there, we’re on track."

Avowed is obviously not where Eora began, however. Josh Sawyer has mentioned the possibility of making an isometric Pillars of Eternity 3 a couple of times, but only if Microsoft was willing to pour money into a Baldur's Gate 3-sized budget.

